Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of MasterCraft Boat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%. On average, research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

