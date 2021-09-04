Lossless Trading 6.9% Lower This Week (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Lossless has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $844,262.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00065079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00137606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00182307 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.93 or 0.07826473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,727.57 or 0.99999699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.51 or 0.00809431 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,600,011 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

