LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will announce $99.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.30 million and the highest is $105.24 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $70.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $384.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $383.36 million to $385.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $421.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the first quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.73 million, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics.. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

