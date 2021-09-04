LuaSwap Achieves Market Cap of $8.52 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $196,236.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0771 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00059554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00121176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.33 or 0.00797667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00048016 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LUA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 216,914,128 coins and its circulating supply is 110,510,070 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

