Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,754 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. FMR LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,805,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 552,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

LUMN stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

