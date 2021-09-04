Lympo 1-Day Volume Hits $300,039.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Lympo has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One Lympo coin can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a total market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $300,039.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

