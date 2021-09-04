Lympo Market Token (LMT) 1-Day Volume Hits $287,430.00

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Lympo Market Token has a total market cap of $9.44 million and approximately $287,430.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded down 31.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00065036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00155125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00186370 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.51 or 0.07815990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,105.01 or 0.99864654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.97 or 0.00994493 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

