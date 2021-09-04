LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $95.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

