Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.54. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

