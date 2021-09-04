Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ball by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ball by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Ball by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLL stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.42. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.