Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,124,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,670 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 45.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 177,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 3,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 109,806 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DNB. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.50. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.