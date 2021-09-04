Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $152.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $102.68 and a 12-month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

