Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $3.85 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,461.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,319.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

