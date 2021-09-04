Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BLL. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

NYSE:BLL opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.42. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Cave bought 2,200 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.