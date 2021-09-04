Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKDCU opened at $10.61 on Friday. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.43.

Data Knights Acquisition Profile

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

