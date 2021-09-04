Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after buying an additional 68,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,970,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,064,923,000 after buying an additional 31,317 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $318,102,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $282,148,000 after buying an additional 35,505 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $398.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $392.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.80.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,027 shares of company stock worth $6,263,965 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

