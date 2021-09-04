MahaDAO Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and $799,500.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00005948 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

