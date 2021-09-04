Maker (MKR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $143.50 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Maker has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and approximately $143.50 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for $3,541.20 or 0.07112836 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Maker has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00059797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00015710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00120341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.02 or 0.00801466 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00047631 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

