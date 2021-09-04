Manna (MANNA) Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Manna has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Manna has a total market cap of $920,503.89 and approximately $4.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Manna alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,997.53 or 0.99467891 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,144,110 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,984 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Buying and Selling Manna

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.