Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFC opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

