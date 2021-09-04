Manz (ETR:M5Z) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $61.21

Shares of Manz AG (ETR:M5Z) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €61.21 ($72.01) and traded as low as €56.50 ($66.47). Manz shares last traded at €57.30 ($67.41), with a volume of 18,899 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $435.99 million and a PE ratio of 43.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Manz Company Profile (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

