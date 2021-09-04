Maple Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for $12.30 or 0.00024559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $417,586.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00059814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00121972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.00174899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00048147 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.