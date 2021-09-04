Marlin (POND) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $65.73 million and $14.65 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00064991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00138543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00181866 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.17 or 0.07859259 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,173.83 or 1.00155369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.90 or 0.00808256 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.