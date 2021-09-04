MASQ (MASQ) Market Cap Hits $4.54 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and $92,805.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00065690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00139058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00181427 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.85 or 0.07843218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,901.17 or 0.99821676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.56 or 0.00813275 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,400,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

