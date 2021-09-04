Master Contract Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $216,253.35 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $216,253.35 and approximately $68,172.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,903.47 or 0.07780037 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00138936 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

