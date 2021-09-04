Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206,549 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 15,607.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 185,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 184,478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 52,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 175,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,470,000 after acquiring an additional 175,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 498.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,031,000 after acquiring an additional 156,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.21. The stock had a trading volume of 601,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,972. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $204.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.42. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In related news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,950 shares of company stock worth $13,589,675 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

