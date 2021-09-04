Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 87,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 168,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $2,970,000. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $3,480,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 45,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,047,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,128,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of -88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

