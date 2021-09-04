Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $77.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,630,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,188,138. The stock has a market cap of $195.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

