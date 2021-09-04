Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,430 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Catalent by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,415,000 after purchasing an additional 83,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,599,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,786,000 after purchasing an additional 239,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Shares of CTLT traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $140.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.58. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $140.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $112,258.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

