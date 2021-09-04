Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $113.21. 273,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.50.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

