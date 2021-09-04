Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,226,000 after buying an additional 100,707 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 11.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,355,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,750,000 after buying an additional 246,042 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,704,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Paychex by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,056,000 after acquiring an additional 172,123 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Paychex stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.60. 740,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,640. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.10 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

