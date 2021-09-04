Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,693 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 437.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 51.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 141.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in F5 Networks by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $249,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,434,909.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total value of $348,492.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,456 shares of company stock worth $2,480,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.08 and a 200 day moving average of $195.64. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

