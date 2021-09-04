Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,381 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.49. 7,961,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,857,885. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $476.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

