Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,084,000 after purchasing an additional 224,213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,063,000 after purchasing an additional 458,016 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 870,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,119,000 after purchasing an additional 103,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 812,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.68. 2,624,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,861. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.37.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

