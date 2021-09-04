Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after buying an additional 283,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after acquiring an additional 374,462 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,002,000 after acquiring an additional 45,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,568,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,131,000 after acquiring an additional 499,910 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,886. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $155.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

