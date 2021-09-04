MAX Exchange Token Market Cap Hits $733,472.97 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000803 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $733,472.97 and $63,807.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,328.25 or 1.00243405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00048312 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $474.29 or 0.00944679 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.38 or 0.00502698 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.09 or 0.00346751 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00074493 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005333 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

