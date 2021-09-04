Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0080 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Maxcoin has a market cap of $489,674.74 and $136.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,039.08 or 1.00434052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00048737 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.51 or 0.00944362 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.84 or 0.00503458 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.21 or 0.00347646 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00077093 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005419 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

