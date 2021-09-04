McIlrath & Eck LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 905,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 22.8% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $74,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,045. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

