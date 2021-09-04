McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.3% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,621,000 after purchasing an additional 24,882 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 55,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.05. 5,466,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,987,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

