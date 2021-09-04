McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $46.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 14.1% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $46,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.66. 654,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,736. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.68. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $309.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

