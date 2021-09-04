McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,168 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,058. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.08.

