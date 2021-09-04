McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

SPEM stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.38. 480,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,784. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

