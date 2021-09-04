Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,067. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

