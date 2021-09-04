megaBONK (MBONK) Reaches One Day Volume of $7,381.00

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, megaBONK has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for $0.0726 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. megaBONK has a market cap of $217,813.79 and $7,381.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00059921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00120377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.49 or 0.00800402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00047857 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

