Meme 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.30 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, Meme has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Meme coin can now be bought for $524.78 or 0.01049961 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $14.69 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.24 or 0.00496657 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002784 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007959 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

