Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 4.2% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $294,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Facebook by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. KGI Securities began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total transaction of $25,751,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,661,440 shares of company stock worth $936,782,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,511,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,546,564. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.02 and its 200 day moving average is $322.58. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

