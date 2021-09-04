Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.2% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $152,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after purchasing an additional 411,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,159,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,566 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $64,239,359.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,348,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,067,934 shares of company stock worth $3,652,986,706. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.25. 5,737,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,048. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.38 and a 200 day moving average of $140.02. The firm has a market cap of $418.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.