Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $153.85 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,327,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.2% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $153,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 171,030 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,914 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $128.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $129.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,068 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

