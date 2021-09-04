Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $217.52 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 3.1% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of PayPal worth $217,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.13. 5,287,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,638,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.97 and its 200 day moving average is $269.10. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $339.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

