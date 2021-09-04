Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,600 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 2.8% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.18% of Deere & Company worth $195,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.34. 1,904,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,786. The company has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.